COVID-19: Victoria Imposes Snap-lockdown For 7 Days As Cases Double

Amid the surge in contagious COVID-19 variant cases, seven day lockdown has been imposed in the Australian state Victoria from May 26 midnight. The Victoria statewide lockdown that began in the midnight has been imposed as the cases of B1.617.1 variant have been reported. The state will be under lockdown till June 3, said the Acting Premier James Merlino. In his statement, Merlino urged the eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

Seven day lockdown in Victoria

Acting Premier James Merlino in his statement has provided details about what would remain open and what would be forced to close. According to the new guidelines, people can leave home for five reasons that include care and caregiving, exercise, authorised work, buying groceries and getting vaccinated. Exercise and shopping will be limited to five kilometres from home. Shopping is also limited to one person per day per household. Facemasks have to be worn everywhere when you leave the house.

Statement from the Acting Premier on statewide circuit breaker restrictions: https://t.co/Bu9dgD1OPR — James Merlino (@JamesMerlinoMP) May 27, 2021

Supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, petrol pumps and pharmacies will remain open. Cafes and restaurants will be open for takeaway only. Gyms, hairdressers, community facilities and entertainment venues have to remain closed under new rules. Non-essential retail may only open for click and collect. Hotels and accommodation can only stay open to support guests already staying onsite. No new bookings can be made unless it is for authorised work.

The Victoria statewide lockdown which began at midnight comes after a traveller from India became infected early this month with a highly contagious B1.617.1 variant of COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in South Australia state, according to AP. The traveller tested negative until he returned home to the Victoria capital Melbourne. The number of cases in the Melbourne cluster had risen to 26, including a person who was in hospital intensive care, said Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino. He told reporters that the reason for this outbreak is due to the hotel breach in South Australia.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

Inputs from AP