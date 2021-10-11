COVID: Lockdown Must Be Made A Thing Of The Past, Says Australia's Treasurer

After the restrictions loosen across Australia's east coast amid the country's battle against the third wave of COVID-19, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has declared that there would be no going back to the lockdowns. As the fully vaccinated rate among adults reaches 70 per cent, Frydenberg said it was time for Australians to learn to live with COVID.

His remarks came after Sydney ended its more than 100-day lockdown on Monday, with Canberra following suit on Friday and Melbourne later this month, bringing the end of stay-at-home restrictions for more than half of Australia's population. Frydenberg was quoted by News Corp Australia as stating on Monday, "Let's open up and let's not go back. With vaccination rates rapidly climbing around the country, we need to make lockdowns a thing of the past and give people their freedoms back, re-engage with the world and allow the economy to reopen safely."

2,140 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths as of Monday morning

Australia recorded 2,140 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths as of Monday morning. 496 new local cases and eight deaths were reported in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state.1,612 new local cases and eight deaths were recorded in Victoria. The first state or territory in Australia to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of its population aged 12 and over, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 32 new cases. So far about 82.2 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health.

Since June, more than 5 million Sydney residents have been subjected to COVID lockdown. The relaxations now enable ten fully vaccinated people to congregate in closed compounds. Weddings and funerals can also be attended by 100 people who have been fully jabbed. Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, must stay at home until December 1.

NSW Premier's statement

On Monday, NSW Premier NSW's new Premier Dominic Perrottet, who assumed office on October 5th stated that restrictions are still in effect and it is not free to everyone. He further said that if everyone looks out for one another, they will be able to get people back to work, get businesses up and running, and keep people safe.

