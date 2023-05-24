Day After Sydney Diaspora Event, ‘The Boss’ PM Modi On Front Pages Of Australian Papers

A day after Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome at the full house community reception event for the Indian diaspora in western Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ‘Modi is the Boss’ remark has made headlines in Australian publications as well. Albanese at the Indian diaspora event on May 23 in Sydney, addressing the gathering said, “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss.”

‘The Australian’ newspaper on the front page featured the event news with the headline - Swinging Into Entertainment Modi as ‘The Boss’ Takes Centre Stage With Style. Another Australian daily ‘Financial Review’ said ‘Namaste’ Australia: Modi Rocks Sydney’.

The Financial Review said Modi began his speech with ‘Namaste Australia’ as “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rapturous reception on Tuesday night by 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a stadium in western Sydney, which usually hosts rock stars and sporting spectacles.”

Prime Minister Modi on May 23 was welcomed by a full house Indian Australian community of over 20,000 people at the Qudos Bank arena at Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales. PM Albanese in his address to the gathering noted that the last time he saw someone on the stage was American music legend Bruce Springsteen and that he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi got. At the event along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a "Little India" plaque that would be installed at Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, which is inhabited by a large Indian community and is a hub of Indian culture.

After concluding his speech, PM Modi also clicked selfies and greeted the crowd. A skywriter had earlier emblazoned the sky over Sydney with the message “Welcome Modi” in an indication of the city’s enthusiasm about the 72-year-old Indian leader’s visit.

PM Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected.