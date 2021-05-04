'Deeply Concerned': Australia Defends India Travel Ban, Denies Jail Threat After Backlash

Following intense backlash over the travel ban on India that was termed ‘racist’, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on May 4 defended the accusations of racism or having blood on his hands. As per reports, he also walked back on his threat to jail the Australians who attempted to escape the COVID-19-stricken India. On April 27, the Australian government announced that it was suspending all travel from India until May 15 in the wake of COVID-19 cases in the hotel quarantine among people arriving from India. However, amid the widespread backlash, Morrison on Tuesday said that it was “highly unlikely” that Australians who escaped the ban would be jailed.

“I think the likelihood of any of that occurring is pretty much zero," Morrison said in a breakfast-time media blitz on Tuesday.

As per reports, at least 9,000 Australians are believed to be in India where the nation is logging in record-breaking fresh COVID-19 cases each day with a spiking death toll. Among those who are forced to remain in India due to the travel ban include high-profile sporting stars such as cricketers who played in the lucrative Indian Premier League until the tournament was suspended on May 4. Commentator and former Test Cricket star Michael Slater has criticised Australian PM for the ban and said “blood on your hands PM.” However, the Australian PM also said that idea of having blood on his hands is “absurd.”

“The buck stops here when it comes to these decisions, and I’m going to take decisions that I believe are going to protect Australia from a third wave," Morrison said.

“I’m working to bring them home safely," he added

Australian government’s decision to penalise its own citizens returning to the country within 14 days of their stay in India, can trigger legal challenges. At the weekend, the federal health minister Greg Hunt announced the government would ban people including, permanent residents and Australian citizens, from coming to Australia from India. However, this decision unleashes severe backlash against the Australian government including from the Australian Human Rights Commission.

How can the ban be legally challenged?

As per the Guardian report, there are two manners in which Australia’s ban on travel from India could be challenged legally. Firstly, on the basis of the determination is unlawful as it breaches safeguards in section 477 of the Biosecurity Act. Secondly, that the ban is unconstitutional. Melbourne University’s Prof Cheryl Saunders and Sydney University’s Prof Anne Twomey reportedly agree that the former argument regarding Biosecurity Act is the better argument.

