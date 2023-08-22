Did Australian PM Anthony Albanese Arrange A PwC Internship For His Son?

Australia's Prime Minister arranged for his son to undertake a two-week internship at PwC in 2021. The move has sparked discussions about the relationship between the country's leadership and the corporate sector. Anthony Albanese, the leader of the Labor party at the time, reportedly arranged the internship for his son with Sean Gregory, PwC’s former head of strategy, risk, and reputation, back in June 2021. At that point, Albanese was the opposition leader. The internship took place in PwC’s economics and policy unit and was unpaid, as per reports.

This revelation comes to light two years after a senior partner at PwC was found to have leaked confidential government information to colleagues both in Australia and abroad about plans to curb tax avoidance by multinational companies. This scandal had far-reaching consequences for PwC, leading to the sale of its public sector consulting business and the departure of several top partners.

How has Albanese responded to this news?

Prime Minister Albanese declined to comment on the matter, citing that his son is not a public figure. This incident comes amidst a broader debate about the close relationship between large consultancy firms and government bodies, and how such connections are managed and disclosed.

Albanese's involvement in securing the internship for his son follows another revelation that he had approached Qantas, an airline, for membership to its exclusive "Chairman's Lounge" for his child. Interestingly, neither of these instances were declared in the parliamentary register of interests, raising concerns about transparency in such interactions.

Mark Kenny, a politics professor at the Australian National University, highlighted that this revelation takes place against a backdrop where large consultancy firms' proximity to the government is being closely examined. As discussions around accountability and ethics continue, the broader implications of these associations remain a topic of interest in Australia's political landscape.