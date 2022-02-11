EAM Jaishankar Attends 4th QUAD FMs' Summit, Australian PM Delivers Opening Remarks

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday attended QUAD Foreign Minsiters’ meet in Melbourne, Australia alongside his US, Japanese, and Australian counterparts. Jaishankar, who is in Australia for the first time as EAM, met in person with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Delivering his first remarks on the 4th QUAD Foreign Minsiters’ Summit, EAM JAishankar said, “In September, you [Australian PM Morrison], our PM, President Biden, PM of Japan, collectively gave us guidance, laid out a vision for QUAD. I want to assure you that we've all been at work. I think today's meeting gives us an opportunity to review how much we've progressed on that.”

“A part of the reason why I think QUAD has worked so well is because our bilateral relations have been very strong. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in QUAD as well,” he added.

Welcoming the top diplomats of QUAD Security Dialogue and delivering the opening remarks, Morrison noted that no one understand "standing up to coercion" better than Australia. According to Morrison, the agenda of QUAD extends from security to economy, humanitarian, health among other issues. The Australian PM added that he is reassured by the emergence of the QUAD in a "fragile, fragmented and contested world".

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is an essential group that was initially created as an informal alliance to collaborate on disaster relief efforts. In 2007, the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe formalised the alliance with an aim to establish an Asian Arc of Democracy. However, it was stalled due to a lack of cohesion among the members and the accusations that the group was basically an anti-China bloc. However, when China’s threat emerged again in 2017, the four nations including India, Japan, Australia and the United States affirmed their stance on the QUAD.

The last meeting of QUAD FMs took place in October 2020 and since then the arrangement has been elevated to leaders levels. In 2021, there were two QUAD meetings including one virtual and the other in-person summit that was hosted by Washington and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the Quad summit in Australia, a similar meeting would take place in Japan later this year.

EAM to co-chair 12th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue

Additionally, External Affairs Minister and his Australian counterpart will be co-chairing the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue on 12 February, a day after the QUAD Foreign ministers’ meet. On 12 February, Jaishankar and Payne will “review the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,” stated the MEA. On that same day, Jaishankar is set to co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Cyber Framework Dialogue (FMCFD) with Payne.

