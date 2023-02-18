EAM Jaishankar Discusses Strategic Ties & 'of Course Cricket' With Australian PM Albanese

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast on Saturday. During the meeting with the Australian PM Albanese, both emphasised on the importance of the relationship between India and Australia. While discussing the economic aspect, EAM Jaishankar said that the target for this year is seven percent growth but "we expect it to improve in the next five years".

"And you can today see the same reflected in the investment climate, both in the flow of FDI, FII as well as in the investments which the government itself is leading the capital outlay in this year's budget," said the EAM Jaishankar. During the meeting, the Australian PM took the EAM on a tour of his residence and showed him all the important locations that were visible from his garden area.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard."

Further, the EAM also shared that both of them also discussed cricket.

P.S.: Of course, discussed cricket :) — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2023

During the sideline meeting, they discussed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia on April 2, 2022, and was imposed on December 29, 2022. Jaishankar highlighted that ECTA has a "good impact on trade". He also encouraged that greater investments should be the focus, especially during CEO Forum meets or the Prime Minister and Trade Ministers' visits. Migration mobility was one of the points that were discussed between the two countries. Apart from that, he also shared that India has overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic "quite strongly."

India at Sydney mega-conference

Raisina@Sydney Conference began on February 18 with 'Business Breakfast' which includes ministerial and high-level government representations as well as participation from industry and civil society. The mega event would include panel and keynote addresses by leading regional think tanks on issues ranging from geopolitics to technology and economics, reported ANI.

Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast has been organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney. This international mega event will also bring together and build momentum for two of the Indo-Pacific's influential foreign policies, security, and technology dialogues. Further, the Raisina Dialogue is to be held in New Delhi between March 2-4, and in the Sydney Dialogue on April 4-5, 2023.