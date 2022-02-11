EAM Jaishankar Gifts Bat Signed By Virat Kohli To Australian FM Marise Payne

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who is in Australia to attend the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, has presented a bat signed by the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to his Australian counterpart on Friday. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar informed that he presented the bat to Australian politician Marise Payne who has been Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Morrison Government since 2018.

The Indian External Affairs Minister said he gave the "special gift" to Payne during his visit to Australia's largest and most revered sports stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, his visit to the stadium came after he had a busy day attending back-to-back meetings with the Quad leaders.

"A fitting end to a busy day. Quad FMs visit the @MCG. Presented @MarisePayne with a bat signed by @imVkohli. A message of fair play and rules of the game, (sic)" External Affairs Minister Jaishankar wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, during a joint press conference held after his meeting with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and Australia, stressed India's support to ASEAN partners in upholding peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

"The interactions that we have had has made it evident that robust bilateral relations between our respective countries, our strategic convergences and our shared democratic values have all combined to make the Quad a vibrant and substantial framework," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar reiterates support towards ASEAN partners

Further, the Indian minister reiterated that Quad members are keen to work together to strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He noted the group needs to work collectively in an effort to address contemporary issues.

"In this context, we will continue to support our ASEAN partners in their efforts to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Their centrality is important to recognise and reiterate," he added.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a partnership of four nations (Australia, India, Japan and the US) each of whom share a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order. This is the first time Quad Foreign Ministers are meeting after the two Quad Summits last year.

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)