EAM Jaishankar Meets Indian Diaspora In Australia, Thanks Them For 'shaping India's Image'

Union Minister of External Affairs and Rajya Sabha member of India, S Jaishankar met the Indian diaspora in Australia to appreciate their contribution in shaping India's image on the foreign land. The Union Minister is representing India on Australian soil in the 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's meet.

QUAD is a strategic security dialogue between the United States of America, India, Japan and Australia that is maintained by talks between member countries. EAM S Jaishankar will be down under from February 10 to February 13, in his first visit to Australia as the External Affairs Minister.

"So appropriate to conclude my Melbourne visit meeting the Indian community. Their role in shaping India's positive image is commendable. Key partners in this new phase of our ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

So appropriate to conclude my Melbourne visit meeting the Indian community. Their role in shaping India's positive image is commendable. Key partners in this new phase of our ties. pic.twitter.com/afYDzncZAF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2022

Melbourne has a lively Indian population. 3% of India-born migrants make up for the city's population. The population of the Indian diaspora has almost tripled since the start of the century, 2001.

Exchange of tweets between Foreign Ministers of India and Australia

India's Foreign Minister met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Saturday, February 12. Post the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Positive and productive talks with FM @MarisePayne. Was an opportunity to assess progress on different fronts. A very useful exchange of perspectives on our respective regions. Welcome Australia's new Maitri initiatives involving scholars, professionals and cultural talent.."

He continued the thread, "Support its expanded footprint in the North East Indian Ocean region. Were also able to hold our first Cyber Ministerial Dialogue. Overall a great visit that strengthened our partnership and advanced the Quad."

Australia's Foreign Minister also tweeted about the meeting and reaffirmed Australia's commitment to promoting regional peace, stability & security.

India is a key partner for 🇦🇺 & we share a vision for a resilient, inclusive & open region. Today @DrSJaishankar & I exchanged views on the strategic outlook in the #IndoPacific & reaffirmed our commitment to promoting regional peace, stability & security. pic.twitter.com/5Iiy3wnX12 — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) February 12, 2022

EAM S Jaishankar will be Philipines on Sunday, February 13. "EAM (External Affairs Ministry) will hold talks with his counterpart, Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines. The Ministers will review developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation that they co-chaired in a virtual format in November 2020. Regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be discussed," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a recent press note.

The External Affairs Minister might have a meet with Philipines President Rodrigo Duterte. This is the Minister's first visit to the Pearl of the Orient Seas.

Input: PTI