Jaishankar Says QUAD's COVID Vaccine Initiative 'very Crucial' For Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, speaking at the fourth QUAD summit in Australia, emphasised the importance of the QUAD vaccine effort and pooled vaccine supply for Indo-Pacific countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is worth noting that, in March 2021, the members launched a formal vaccine collaboration to deliver one billion QUAD vaccine doses to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022. India has also delivered inexpensive COVOVAX, and CORBEVAX made at the Biological E plant in Hyderabad as part of the flagship project.

Addressing the QUAD meet in Melbourne, EAM Dr S Jaishankar stated, "As pandemic continues to impact us, we've undertaken collective efforts to address global health security, QUAD vaccine initiative and our collective vaccine delivery. These have been very crucial for countries in Indo-Pacific to meet these challenges."

Referring to the importance of the QUAD Vaccine flagship initiative, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne remarked that the member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) have given over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines over the group's commitment in the Indo-Pacific region. In Melbourne, the in-person QUAD meet is being convened by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Since the two QUAD Summits last year, this is the first time the QUAD Foreign Ministers have met in person.

The flagship project, QUAD Vaccine Partnership, was announced by the Leaders in March 2021 and aims to provide one billion doses of QUAD vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022. Leaders launched the QUAD Partnership COVID-19 Dashboard at the September 2021 Summit to coordinate and monitor collective Indo-Pacific assistance.

Further, in response to the changing geopolitical situation, EAM stated that as leading democracies, the QUAD nations are committed to upholding a rules-based international order based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in international waters, and peaceful resolution.

"Since our last interaction in Feb 2021, geo-political & geo-economic global scenario has become more complex. As leading democracies, we pursue our shared vision of upholding a rules-based international order free from coercion plan based on respect for territorial integrity & sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas & peaceful resolution," EAM Dr S Jaishankar, stated.

Dr S Jaishankar, EAM, also emphasised the expansion and strengthening of concrete partnerships among QUAD member nations. He said, "A part of the reason why I think QUAD has worked so well is that our bilateral relations have been very strong. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in QUAD as well."

