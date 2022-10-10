EAM Jaishankar Visits Australian War Memorial

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited the Australian War Memorial here and laid a wreath in memory of the members of the Australia's armed forces, including Shimla-born Indian soldier Nain Singh Sailani, who laid their lives during the two World Wars.

After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar was given a "Tiranga welcome" in the Australian capital on Sunday.

"Visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Laid a wreath in honour of all those who made the supreme sacrifice including Private Nain Singh Sailani," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Sailani, who was born in Shimla, volunteered to serve in the Australian Imperial Force during World War-I.

June 1, 2017, marked the centenary of the Sailani's death, which was commemorated at the Perth War Memorial's King Park by an event organised by the Australian Sikh Heritage Association and the Indian Consulate in Perth.

Speaking at a joint press conference here on Monday along with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Jaishankar said, "Thank you very much and let me begin by, first of all, thanking you really for a very nice welcome because when I came to Canberra yesterday, I saw the old Parliament building lit up in our national colours." Calling it a "warm gesture" and recalling Australia's participation in the celebration of India's 75th Independence, he said, "And it wasn't a one-off. Because, as we celebrated our 75th anniversary of Independence, in fact, we saw that in Australia, across the country at different iconic sites, you celebrated along with us, and I was particularly struck by the image of the Sydney Opera House in our tricolour. So, I think it was a good gesture that spoke of a very warm sentiment, I appreciate that." Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colours." After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar is in Australia to strengthen bilateral ties.

This is his second visit to Australia this year.

The first visit was in February 2022 when he attended Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.