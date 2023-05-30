ESA Satellite Captures Eruption Of Australia's Snow-clad Big Ben Volcano

A satellite in space has been able to capture one of Australia’s two active volcanoes gushing out flaming hot lava. The volcano, which has gained the name 'Big Ben', is situated atop Heard Island near Antarctica. While the images might be new, the volcanic eruption and the lava flow aren't. According to The Guardian, the eruption was first recorded over a decade ago.

Nonetheless, the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite was able to capture it in all its glory, with the lava trickling down the side of Big Ben near the Mawson Peak summit. The Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, which has records of the island that date back to 1910, deduced from the data it had gathered that the ongoing lava flow is a mere “eruption episode” that has been taking place since September 2012.

Researchers comment on recent volcanic eruption

“This volcano has been erupting since the beginning of the 20th century. What’s happening is quite normal and is generating lava flows," said Dr Teresa Ubide, a volcanologist and associate professor at the University of Queensland. Ubide noted that the island is an intraplate volcano due to its placement on a tectonic plate. It is situated in the middle of a plate, instead of being on the margins.

According to her, volcanoes like Big Ben are created by a “hotspot” brewing inside our planet. “Many eruptions are composed of smaller events. This [most recent lava flow] seems to be following what’s been happening there since 2012," she said. Heard Island lies about 4,100 kilometres southwest of Perth and 1,500km north of Antarctica.

According to the University of Tasmania's adjunct researcher Dr Jodi Fox, the island is likely between 750,000 and 500,000 years old. Remarking on the recent lava flow, she said: “This is really pretty typical of how it behaves. It produces these relatively slow-moving flows with few, if any, explosions. Sometimes there’s a plume of vapour and gas at the same time.”