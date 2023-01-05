Floods In Western Australian Region Raises Concern For Authorities

A severe weather warning for northern Western Australia has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology as ex-tropical cyclone Ellie continues to batter the region on January 4, reported The Guardian. As per the bureau's forecast, the storm has been predicted to move slowly toward the east of Broome, Western Australia. Also, Broome, Roebuck Plains, and the Dampier Peninsula would witness heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.

In Western Australia (WA), daily rainfall of 100 mm to 200 mm with isolated falls of 250 mm, to 300 mm in case of very isolated, are possible. With Fitzroy River levels still rising and with further rises expected later in the week, major flooding has been witnessed at Fitzroy Crossing. Kimberley residents are concerned about the food and fuel which might get over soon as they have been isolated after the town was hit by major floods.

Rescue operations at Fitzroy

Defence personnel has been called in to help evacuate people isolated due to the 'first-ever flooding" that has hit the remote town of the Kimberley region, Western Australia (WA), reported the Guardian. Homes have been submerged and major bridges have been swamped by the flood water in Fitzroy Crossing which is home to 1200 people. The Great Northern Highway is cut in both directions as some residents are airlifted 400km to Broome by helicopter.

The Albanese government has also come forward to help evacuate residents from Fitzroy Crossing and nearby areas, said, Federal emergency services minister, Murray Watt, reported the Guardian. Coming to the Willare and Noonkanbah regions, the residents have been warned that the area would immerse in the next 24 to 48 hours, informed Fire and emergency services commissioner, Darren Klemm on Tuesday. Instructions were given to move to higher ground level and leave the low line area.

Australian Prime Minister tweets about floods

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese shared his concerns about the Australian floods. Taking to Twitter, he said, " My thoughts are with all those families dealing with floodwaters today - from the Kimberley to Menindee to the SA Riverlands. We're working with state and local governments to help in whatever way we can."

We're working with state and local governments to help in whatever way we can. Find out about services and support here: https://t.co/ZRaOBW8nFs — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 4, 2023