Former Australian PM Turnbull Urges Changing Ties With UK Monarchy After Meghan Interview

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull bolstered his argument for Australia severing its constitutional ties with the UK monarchy over the jaw-dropping interview of Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday night. Turnbull, who has met with Duke and Duchess of Sussex in April 2018 just four months before he was replaced by Australian PM Scott Morrison, called the royals “clearly an unhappy family” and added that “it is very sad”.

According to Turnbull, after the reign of Queen Elizabeth II ends, it would be the appropriate time for Australia to pull the plug and question itself if the country is bothered by who is the king or queen of the state. The former Australian PM said, “After the end of the queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say: OK, we've passed that watershed. Do we really want to have whoever happens to be the head of state of -- the king or queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?”

Presently, Britain’s monarch is Australia’s head of state. Turnbull was one of the leading advocates for Australia selecting an Australian citizen as its head of state when he was chairman of the Australian Republican Movement from 1993 to 2000. However, a referendum on Australia becoming a republic was defeated in 1999 even though polls, at the time had revealed that most Australians believed that their country should have an Australian head of state.

Many advocates touted for an American system where the president is popularly elected rather than serving in a figurehead role as proposed in 1999. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not questioned about Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview during a press conference on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan’s interview reached 17.1 mn viewership

As per the Associated Press report, Oprah Winfrey’s exclusive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan reached an estimated viewership of 17.1 million in the United States itself on Sunday. The news agency cited preliminary numbers from Nielson company about the two-hour-long special where the celebrity interviewer guided the couple as they revealed racism and dysfunction inside the UK royal family. Nielsen also said that it had the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special in this television season.