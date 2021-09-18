French Ambassador Thebault Slams Australia For Scrapping Submarine Deal

French Ambassador in Canberra, Jean-Pierre Thebault claims that Australia has deliberately and treasonously kept France in the dark for 18 months to terminate a bilateral military contract on submarines. The ambassador told The Sydney Morning Herald that if the reports published on the treason in the making and the intentional double language are true, it is a major breach of confidence and a very bad signal.

According to Thebault, the Australian side has given "no warnings whatsoever" about its plan to terminate the arrangement unilaterally throughout the last 18 months. Furthermore, according to the ambassador, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton did not contact his French colleague, Florence Parly, to advise them of Australia's decision until after the reports.

"Canberra has made a major diplomatic miscalculation"

He said that Canberra has made a major diplomatic miscalculation by abandoning the Paris agreement. He added that he would prefer to go back in time, if possible and be in a circumstance where they don't wind up in such an unbelievable, awkward, insufficient un-Australian situation. He also said that it is very unfortunate that he is being forced to leave, but some things need to be reconsidered.

The ambassador voiced his displeasure after Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States unveiled a defence collaboration known as AUKUS on Wednesday, in which Washington and London will supply Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines. Australia has backed out of a $66 billion deal with France to buy 12 conventionally powered submarines.

Paris has summoned its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for meetings in an unprecedented step. Canberra's abandonment of obligations made before Paris for a trilateral accord with London and Washington was characterised by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as "stabbing in the back."

Australia's statement

According to Daily Mail, the office of Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne had already published a statement in response to the diplomat's recall, expressing Canberra's regret at its ally's decision to withdraw its representative. The statement said that Australia understands France's unhappiness with their decision, which was made in accordance with their clearly articulated national security interests.

Image: AP