From Indo-Pacific To Ukraine War, MEA Reveals What Transpired At PM Modi-Albanese Talks

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese engaged in insightful talks during the Indian prime minister's three-day state visit to Sydney. Shedding light on their wide-ranging discussions, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the leaders discussed matters of regional significance and regional developments.

When asked if China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region was discussed, Kwatra agreed, stating that "challenges to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region" were a key focus of the talks. Their discussion, according to the foreign secretary, also touched upon the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, particularly how the conflict has had a ripple effect across the globe.

PM Modi and Albanese talked about "the impact of the conflict on various economic dimensions, particularly on developing countries."

"The challenges particularly relating to food security, the derivative inflationary pressures and the uncertainty relating to fuel were discussed," Kwatra said. Furthermore, the prime ministers addressed the rise of violence and vandalism done at the hands of pro-Khalistani groups in Australia.

PM Modi, Albanese discuss Khalistani attacks across Australia

"The attack on the temples and activities of the other separatist elements were discussed by the two Prime Ministers earlier, and today also. From the discussions last time till this time, the progress is clearly reflected in the fact that PM Modi thanked PM Albanese for the action that the Govt of Australia has taken against these elements," Kwatra said at the briefing on Wednesday.

He further revealed that Albanese vowed to take strong actions against disruptive elements that jeopardise the robust ties between New Delhi and Canberra. Moreover, relevant authorities from both the nations will remain in constant contact and coordinate if such acts take place in the future.