From Little India To Consulate In Brisbane: Key Highlights From PM Modi's Sydney Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered remarks to the Indian diaspora at a special community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena where he was welcomed with Vedic chanting. A humongous turnout was witnessed at the much-awaited event which was organised by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF). The Prime Minister is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Sydney after concluding the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. In a remarkable moment, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a message 'Modi' that was made via a flight path on Sydney skies.

As many as 20,000 people were in attendance at the stadium where Prime Minister received a roaring welcome which Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was not even seen when American music legend Bruce Springsteen took the stage.

Here are the key highlights from the event: