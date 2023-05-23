From Little India To Consulate In Brisbane: Key Highlights From PM Modi's Sydney Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered remarks to the Indian diaspora at a special community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena where he was welcomed with Vedic chanting. A humongous turnout was witnessed at the much-awaited event which was organised by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF). The Prime Minister is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Sydney after concluding the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. In a remarkable moment, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a message 'Modi' that was made via a flight path on Sydney skies.
As many as 20,000 people were in attendance at the stadium where Prime Minister received a roaring welcome which Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was not even seen when American music legend Bruce Springsteen took the stage.
Here are the key highlights from the event:
- At the venue, as Prime Minister Modi arrived, he and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese unveiled a "Little India" plaque that would be installed at Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, which is inhabited by a large Indian community and is a hub of Indian culture in the west of the city.
- Australia's PM said that the million-strong Indian community had "brought our country the benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture". "I'm proud that you have made Australia your home. That you see your life and your future here. You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger."
- Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that a strong relationship between India and Australia was not just due to the strong diplomacy —but the shared love of "cricket, curry, and the movies". "The real reason for this, the real force, is you, each and every Indian who lives in Australia," the premier noted.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi iterated that there are three 'E's that are a foundation of India-Australia ties and form the basis of the two nations' relationship. The 3 'Es' are energy, economy and education, according to the Prime Minister. He also noted that there are 3Cs that connect the people of two nations, namely "Curry, Cricket, and Commonwealth",
- As Prime Minister made an address to the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India's premier "the boss." The latter hailed the massive crowd that gathered to hear the speech of Prime Minister Modi. Albanese also noted that the last time he saw someone on the stage was American music legend Bruce Springsteen and that he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi got. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Albanese.
- Prime Minister said that while the lifestyles of people of India and Australia may be different, they are connected by yoga and Masterchef. “Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now." He added, "India and Australia relation is defined by 3C, ' 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti.' But I believe that the relationship between India and Australia is beyond 3D and 3E. It is mutual trust and mutual respect," PM Modi at the community event in Sydney.
- PM Modi noted during the speech that his vision is for India to become a developed country, adding that it is his "dream." He also stressed that India, which is an emerging global power, is the 'mother of democracy.' He also went on to add that ties between India and Australia have strengthened due to the Indians living in Australia who spread the aroma of Indian culture and diversity overseas.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place." Australian Prime Minister, in turn, recalled the ‘unforgettable’ moments from his tour to India in March. As he spoke alongside PM Modi at a community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Olympic Park, the Australian PM offered tips to understand India. He advised the travellers to explore India by train and bus.
- Speaking earlier about PM Modi's visit, Albanese had said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year." He had added, "As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney."