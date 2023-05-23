From Sydney To New York, PM Modi's Historic Diaspora Events Over The Years

On Tuesday, thousands of people from the Indian diaspora in Australia are ready to welcome PM Modi at a jam-packed Sydney Olympic Park. While the scenes might be electrifying, they won't be something that the revered premier has never seen before.

We turn the clock back to 2014, heading all the way to New York. Back then, 19,000 fans of the PM assembled at Madison Square Garden, wearing his masks, waving his posters, and chanting his slogans. “Modi! Modi! Modi!” they said as PM Modi reached the venue as part of his US tour that involved an address at the United Nations General Assembly and meeting then-US President Barack Obama.

He then stepped on stage to thank the crowd. “You have given me a lot of love. This kind of love has never been given to any Indian leader, ever. I’m very grateful to you. And I will repay that loan by forming the India of your dreams," he said as the crowd roared, The New York Times reported.

Narendra Modi, a name that reverberates across the globe

After a thunderous welcome in New York in 2014, PM Modi jetted off to the Australian city of Sydney the same year, marking his first visit to Down Under since claiming the top post. A crowd of 16,000 people had come together at the Allphones Arena from all parts of Australia.

Speaking in English and Hindi, he said: “This love, this welcome, this respect I give to the children of Mother India." The show went on with dancers and drum groups delivering performances, as spectators called the former Gujarat CM a "magician". “His work, his achievements, his dedication, his efforts. What he imagines, he does,” said Nirav Trivedi from Gujarat, according to The Guardian.

Fast forward to 2019, when Houston, Texas, saw the largest-ever gathering for a foreign leader in the United States. A whopping number of 50,000 people from the Indian diaspora headed to HowdyModi, a large-scale rally that saw then-President Donald Trump honour PM Modi.

Today, Sydney experiences yet another wave of PM Modi's magic that took over the city back in 2014. With a stadium that can contain 22,000 people and special charter flights called 'Modi Airways' departing from Melbourne, Australia is leaving no stone unturned to welcome PM Modi in all his glory, yet again.