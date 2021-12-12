Gas Explosion Leaves 3 Dead, 6 Missing In Italy's Sicily; Rescue Operations On

On Saturday, December 11, a gas explosion in Ravanusa town, located in Italy's Sicily island, left at least three persons dead and six others missing. The explosion caused a four-story building to collapse which also affected other nearby buildings, reported Associated Press (AP). At the time of the incident, the building was occupied by nine members of an extended family, including two visiting relatives - a pregnant woman and her husband, according to firefighters. They further stated that two women were rescued overnight.

80-year-old Rosa Carmina, one of the rescued women, said that the lights abruptly went out and the building collapsed suddenly, AP reported citing La Repubblica. Her sister-in-law, who resided a floor above, was also rescued safely from the pile of debris. Meanwhile, the videos and photos surfaced on social media showing the scale of devastation. According to the local media, three children and a pregnant woman with her husband are among the missing. "It was definitely a gas leak that created a bubble of methane," the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, told ANSA as reported by AP. According to him, preliminary evidence suggests that an elevator failure may have triggered the explosion, which was subsequently fueled by a gas space heater.

Italie : Confirmation : Les pompiers opèrent toujours sur le lieu de l’explosion déclenchée par une fuite de méthane et qui a provoqué l’effondrement de certains bâtiments (il y a quatre bâtiments impliqués) dans la ville de Ravanusa, dans la province d’Agrigente. pic.twitter.com/VhLqBR7kGo — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 12, 2021

#Sicily #Italie: Situation dramatique à Ravanusa, dans la région d'Agrigente, en raison d'une violente explosion qui a provoqué l'effondrement de plusieurs bâtiments. Le bilan est incertain: diverses sources parlent actuellement d'une dizaine de disparus... 😯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qH1b8y4EX3 — syriuse71 (@Annassiri2) December 12, 2021

3 killed in building collapse in north-eastern Italy

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three persons when a residential building had collapsed in a north-eastern Italian town in June 2019. After a strong smell of gas was reported at the scene, it was suggested that the explosion in the building was caused by a gas leak. However, local officials had claimed that no signs of problems with the gas network were found.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP