Google Announces Its Largest Investment Of 1 Billion In Australia

Google is making its largest investment in Australia, months after following a clash with a government that saw the tech giant threaten to shut down search there. On Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said that the tech giant would bankroll a sum of US$736 million (AUS$1 billion) to its operations in the Pacific nation. While he stopped short of revealing the blueprint of the investment plan, Pichai said that the money would be dedicated to establishing Google’s first research hub in Australia as well as developing the country’s cloud computing system.

Proud to announce the Digital Future Initiative in Australia - a A$1B commitment in infrastructure, research, and partnerships to help more Australians access the benefits of technology & lead the next wave of global innovations. https://t.co/iUk9zZzibl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 15, 2021

"Australia can help lead the world's next wave of innovation, harnessing technology to improve lives, create jobs, and make progress," Google boss Sundar Pichai said at the initiative's launch on Tuesday.

According to CNN, the California based firm also intends to collaborate with an Australian government agency to conduct scientific research on various issues including projects on clean energy and protection of the endangered Great Barrier Reef. In addition, Google will also partner with a local university on a project regarding quantum computing. Notably, the tech giant’s investment is expected to create new jobs, adding to the already existing 2,000 jobs that it has created in the past two decades.

As part of this, we'll be launching our first @GoogleResearch hub in Australia. We'll be building out a team of local researchers & engineers to help tackle important issues, including conducting basic research & applying research to making advances at Google & across the world. https://t.co/xWrdJxhq8H — Jeff Dean (@🏡) (@JeffDean) November 16, 2021

"Australia has helped shape Google itself, from early work on Google Maps to progress on Chromebooks, Photos, Payments and Fitbit today. During the bushfires and pandemic, our priority has been making sure Australians can turn to Google for information to stay safe, work and learn from home, and keep their businesses running," Pichai said adding that investments will focus on three areas- digital infrastructure, bolster local tech talent and create new technology partnerships.

'$1 billion vote of confidence'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the decision labelling it as "$1 billion vote of confidence.” Speaking at the project launch event in Sydney, Morrison said, "The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses as we engage with the economic recovery before us." Interestingly, the leader had previously floated plans to turn the island state into "a top digital economy by 2030”, a step towards making Australia the Silicon Valley of the Southern Hemisphere.’

Image: AP/Pixabay