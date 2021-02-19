'Great To Talk': Australian PM Says He Discussed New Media Platform Bill With PM Modi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi regarding the proposed-legislation that will require Facebook and Google to pay media houses for content published on their platforms. Morrison said world leaders are intrigued by the idea, regarding which he has already spoken to PM Modi and Canada's Justin Trudeau. This comes as Morrison called on Facebook to return to negotiating table after the social media giant blocked media pages and barred Australian users from sharing links of news articles even before the legislation could be imposed.

'World leaders are intrigued'

Morrison, while retweeting a post from PM Modi regarding the pre-Quad talk, acknowledged that he discussed the progress of Canberra's "media platform bill" with the Indian Prime Minister. "People are looking at what Australia is doing," Morrison said, revealing that he has already discussed the law with PM Modi and Trudeau. Morrison also called Facebook's move "arrogant" and "disappointing" and called on the American social media behemoth to revoke it.

Great to talk to my good friend PM @narendramodi again. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we can work together on common challenges incl #COVID19, the circular economy, oceans & an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We also discussed progress of our media platform bill. https://t.co/fjAeLecCYA — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 19, 2021

Facebook on Thursday suspended pages of media outlets and barred Australian users from sharing links of news articles as a protest to the law. Facebook's move was in response to the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, which was passed by the lower house of the Australian parliament earlier this week and awaits debate in the Senate. Facebook on Friday defended its response to the law, saying the legislation "misunderstands" its relationship with media organisations.

According to reports, Facebook's decision to ban the Australian media outlets from posting news content on its platform has resulted in a sharp decline in traffic. Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said that he spoke to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, who has reportedly agreed to talks between company representatives and government officials over the weekend.

