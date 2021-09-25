Half Of Australia's Adult Population Fully Vaccinated; Cities To End Lockdown Soon

The COVID-19 vaccination is poised to reach a major milestone in Australia, with half of the adult population fully vaccinated. According to data supplied by the Department of Health, 74.1 per cent of Australians aged 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with 49.3 per cent having received all doses.

During a press conference in Washington on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that they are currently around 75% first dose and 50% second dose. He further said that It would make a tremendous difference as they move closer to those 70 and 80 per cent benchmarks that will open Australia up.

New South Wales records 1,043 new cases and 11 deaths

As the country battles the third wave of virus, Australia reported more than 1,700 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Friday morning. The state of New South Wales (NSW), which has Sydney as its capital, recorded 1,043 new cases and 11 deaths. According to a statement from NSW Health, there have been 277 COVID-19-related deaths in NSW since June 16 this year.

Victoria, the state with the most people and Melbourne as its capital, reported 733 new local cases and one death. There were 19 additional cases reported in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). According to official estimates, the ACT is on course to become the first jurisdiction in Australia to have 60% of its over-16s properly vaccinated in the coming days. Late next week, the ACT Government is set to unveil its plan to loosen Canberra's severe lockdown on businesses, schools, and outdoor social gatherings.

According to Health Minister Martin Foley, there has been an increase in vaccinations and there is "no shortage of enthusiasm" among individuals who want to get vaccinated.

Sydney and Melbourne are getting closer to eliminating lockdowns

As vaccination rates grow, Australia's two largest cities Sydney and Melbourne are also getting closer to eliminating lockdowns, but officials told that people should be cautious with their newfound freedoms and that coronavirus case numbers would undoubtedly rise. Premier Gladys Berejiklian of New South Wales has set a target of reopening on Oct. 11 once vaccination milestones are met, as the outbreak in Sydney continues to spread.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: AP