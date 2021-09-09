Hament Dhanji, First Indian-origin Australian To Become Judge Of NSW Supreme Court

A leading barrister from Sydney, Hament Dhanji SC has been appointed as the Justice in the New South Wales (NSW) Supreme Court. With this, he became the first Indian-origin Australian to be appointed to the position. He will be taking over Honorable Justice Robert Beech-Jones who will now take over the position of Chief Justice for the Common Law Division of the Supreme Court and also as a Judge of Appeal.

The information was shared by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO's on his official Twitter handle. Congratulating Dhanji on the achievement, he stated that starting legal practice in 1990, Dhanji has a legal experience of more than 30 years.

Check his tweet:

Meanwhile, NCW Attorney General and Australia's Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Mark Speakman also took to Twitter and lauded the appointment. Highlighting Dhanji's immense knowledge of criminal law, he asserted that he will be a good resource to the Supreme Court bench.

He wrote, "Hament Dhanji SC has been appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court of NSW. His immense knowledge of the criminal law will be a valuable asset to the bench."

Who is Hament Dhanji SC?

With an experience of over three decades, a leading Sydney barrister Hament Dhanji SC was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1990.

He completed his HSC at Meadowbank Boys High School and was later awarded the Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts degrees by the University of Sydney. After that, he started his career as a solicitor for the legal aid NSW and maintained a professional connection throughout his career.

In 1997, he was called to the Bar and became the Queen's counsel in 2010. Furthermore, as a barrister in private practice at Forbes Chambers, he appeared as a lead counsel in several important cases and has till now appeared in more than 300 cases in the Court of Criminal Appeal. He is also regular in criminal trials and sentence proceedings.

Dhanji has also conducted prosecutions on the behalf of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Replacing Justice Robert Beech-Jones, he will be taking the position of Justice on 20th September 2021.

(Image Credits: ANI)