Harris Park Area In Australia To Be Named 'Little India' When PM Modi Reaches Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing three-nation visit continues to garner special recognition and honors as he sets foot in Papua New Guinea. As the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the Indo-Pacific nation, PM Modi is expected to receive an exceptional ceremonial welcome, defying the usual protocol of not offering such a gesture after sunset. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, will personally receive PM Modi upon his arrival in the country.

Following the Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will continue his journey to Sydney, Australia, upon the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In Sydney, the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to engage with the Indian community during a special event, accompanied by Prime Minister Albanese.

India intends to strengthen its ties with Papua New Guinea

The highlight of PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea will be the co-chairing of the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. This summit, launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014, will witness the participation of leaders from 14 countries, an extraordinary gathering considering the challenges posed by connectivity and geographical distances.

During his time in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will engage in bilateral interactions with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister James Marape, and other leaders from the participating Pacific Island Countries (PIC). These interactions will further strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance cooperation between India and Papua New Guinea.

After Papua New Guinea, PM Modi to head to Australia

Notably, the Harris Park area in Parramatta, Sydney, will also receive a special announcement during the community event. It will be officially recognised as 'Little India,' in acknowledgment of its significant Indian population and its reputation as a hub for Indian cuisine and Indian-owned small to medium businesses. The Australian government's website recognises Harris Park as a unique destination for those seeking an authentic Indian experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea and subsequent trip to Sydney underscores the strengthening ties between India and the Pacific region. These engagements further emphasise India's commitment to fostering cooperation, cultural exchange, and diplomatic relations with its partners in the Indo-Pacific. The Prime Minister's visit holds great significance not only in terms of bilateral engagements but also in promoting India's presence and influence in the international arena.