Here's Where PM Modi Wants Indians In Australia To Take PM Anthony Albanese; Read To Know

At the community event in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that not only cricket, but the 'Masterchef' has helped in deepening the relations between India and Australia. He spoke about the Indian food specialties in Australia, and mentioned the famous Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from the Jaipur Sweets. PM Modi asked the people of the Indian diaspora to take Australian PM Anthony Albanese there.

He said, "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."

PM Modi said that it's not just cricket and films that bring both nations together, but even 'MasterChef' is tightening the alliance.

"It's not only cricket and film that bind India and Australia together, but now MasterChef is also binding India and Australia together," he said.

India, Australia relations not confined to 3Cs, 3Ds, or 3Es

The PM also spoke about the relations between India and Australia and said it is not only confined to 3Cs, 3Ds, or 3Es but it much beyond that. "Earlier, it was said that India and Australia's relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora, and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, the Economy, and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect."

India and Australia's firm relations due to the Indian diaspora

While speaking to the Indian diaspora in Australia, PM Modi said the mutual trust and respect between India and Australia have not developed just due to the diplomatic relations but also because of the Indians living there. "Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia," he stressed.