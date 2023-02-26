Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took part in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. With this, Albanese has become the first leader of the country to attend events of this kind anywhere in the world.

"This is a celebration of modern Australia," Albanese said, adding that it was "unfortunate" that he was the country's first leader to take part in the parade while in office. "People want to see that their government is inclusive and represents everyone, no matter who they love, no matter what their identity, no matter where they live," he added, according to the BBC.

I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras since the 80s. This year I’m honoured to be the first Prime Minister to join the march. pic.twitter.com/npDOyQJVzi — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 25, 2023

Why did the Australian Prime Minister take part in Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade?

Taking to Twitter, Albanese wrote, "When the first Mardi Gras march was held in 1978, you could still be arrested for being gay." Notably, during that event, at least 53 people were taken into custody for celebrating, and the event ended in violence. "In the decades since people have dedicated their lives towards the campaign for equality," the Prime Minister added. "To be accepted as equals and recognised for who they are and who they love," he added. "I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras since the 1980s. This year I’m honoured to be the first Prime Minister to join the march," Albanese said.

The event was also attended by the Australian parliamentarian Penny Wong, who is also a gay female. Although the Australian Prime Minister's march in the parade was greeted with cheers, his critics accused him of pandering to a minority that's hijacking Australia's social agenda. Barnaby Joyce, who is a critic of the Albanese-led government and an opposition leader, slammed him for attending such events instead of actively doing something to curtail the rising crime incidents in Alice Springs, a remote town in Australia's Northern Territory.

However, Albanese was not the only leader to join the event, as politicians from other parties, including the Librals and Greens, were seen at the parade. However, this isn't the first time that an Australian Prime Minister has attended such an event; back in 2016, Malcolm Turnbull was also present but chose not to march.

What is Sydney's Mardi Gras parade?

Started back in 1978, the event grew after protests marked the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, an uprising by LGBT community members in New York more than 50 years ago. The event celebrates the rights of the LGBTQI+ community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been kept low-key for the past two years and this year it is being celebrated in high-spirits with politicians actively taking part in it. Notably, this year's event coincides in Sydney with WorldPride, which promotes LGBTQ+ rights globally.

