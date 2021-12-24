In Australia, 83-year-old Man Dies In Fatal Light Plane Crash In Queensland

On Friday, an 83-year-old man was killed after a light plane crashed on a beach in Australia's Queensland state. This was the second fatal plan disaster in the state in less than a week. According to a report by The Guardian, paramedics and a rescue chopper were dispatched to Ball Bay, roughly 50 kilometres north of Mackay. The plane's only passenger died on the spot, whereas, a 65-year-old pilot from Haliday suffered minor injuries and was rushed to hospital, the report stated.

Angus Mitchell, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) chief commissioner, stated that the amateur-built Jodel D11 light aircraft was found ahead of a rising tide and the incident will be investigated. He stated that the final report will be published only after examining recorded data and talking to witnesses and other parties involved.

"If any serious safety issues are discovered throughout the inquiry, the ATSB will inform the concerned authorities so that proper safety measures can be taken. We have also asked people to contact ATSB if anyone who witnessed the plane or has footage or knowledge of its operation," Mitchell stated as per the British news outlet.

4 people killed in light plane crash

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent incident follows the deaths of four people, including two children, in a light plane crash that occurred in Brisbane last week. The four-seater Rockwell crashed off the end of a runway in Redcliffe, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of Brisbane on December 19.

Divers retrieved the bodies of two people, including the 69-year-old male pilot, and two children from the inverted wreckage near the shoreline, Police Inspector Craig White stated as per Associated Press (AP).

White also stated that members of the pilot's family were at the Redcliffe airport at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, ATSB chief Mitchell said that the bureau was working to collect the wreckage but it was difficult to bring a barge in since the tide had gone out.

Police and divers were confronted with a difficult scenario, Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll said. The disaster location is near Redcliffe Airport, however, it is unclear as to how long the plane was in the air before it fell or what caused it, he added as reported by AP.

