In Australia, Citizens Demand Morrison Government to Make Rapid COVID Tests Free For All

The Australian government's mandatory rapid antigen test has forced vulnerable citizens into "hiding at home" and lower-income people have been forced to skip meals because of the cost of rapid COVID tests, said union and welfare charities, reported The Guardian. People are now demanding the government provide free COVID testing kits for all. Recently, the government made rapid antigen tests tax-deductible, but the new testing cost still remains a matter of concern for many Australians.

The Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), a collaborative advocacy group, warned that a tax write-off plan provides a greater discount to higher-income earners, and the group argued that the existing concessional access scheme, which provides up to 10 free RATs over three months to eligible recipients, is an effective measure because people are not able to access tests when they are in need.

According to The Guardian, the ACTU on Monday will present a petition before parliament demanding accessible and free RATs for all Australians. So far, over 150,000 people have signed the petition. The ACTU president, Michele O'Neil, said making rapid testing kits free for everyone was "the only way we're going to keep workplaces and the wider community safe from Omicron and alleviate at least some of the immense stress being placed on our healthcare workers."

"Low-income workers have been on the frontline of this pandemic from the very beginning. It is unfair that they have to shoulder the burden of paying for their own rapid antigen tests just so they can keep themselves, their workplaces, and their loved ones safe," O’Neil said. Cassandra Goldie, who is the Chief Executive of Acoss, said, "For many, the decision to buy a RAT means a missed meal or a bill that can’t be paid on time – those are real-time decisions which cannot be put off."

In Australia, all those "people who have the least have borne the brunt of this pandemic for over two years. But the government’s announcement last week to give tax deductions for COVID tests gives greater assistance to those on higher incomes, "she added.

Meanwhile, other organizations have also issued a joint statement backing the demand for a free COVID test for all. "The current distribution model centered on private retail sales to individuals and businesses is not fit for purpose. It leaves too many behinds, and too often, people's financial means determine whether they have adequate access to RATs," the statement read. "People at risk are hiding at home, unable to know who is safe; workers are expected to put themselves in harm without access to tests; concession cardholders struggle to access the limited number of RATs notionally allocated to them, "it read further. The groups have asked the Australian government to follow the UK and US in providing free kits for the entire community.

