In Australia, Costliest Goat 'Marrakesh' Sold At A Record Price Of $21,000

A goat named Marrakesh in Australia made headlines after it was sold for a whopping $21,000, breaking all previous records. On Wednesday, the goat was put up for sale in Cobar, a town in western New South Wales. Andrew Mosely, who bought the most expensive goat by beating the earlier $12,000 record set in Australia, stated, “He’s a very stylish buck, very well put together. Nice and free in his movement ... not too big, but he’s got that early growth, muscle and fat cover,” the Guardian reported.

Furthermore, the goat titled Brock which supposedly helmed the previous record got sold last month. Prior to Marrakesh, Mosely already owned Australia's most priced goat when he paid $9,000 for another goat last year. As per ABC News, the Moselys raise lambs, cattle, as well as goats, and have even invested in exclusion fences to keep their herd safe from wild goats.

While explaining the fact that why goats like Marrakesh are expensive, Mosely stated that it is partly due to a fewer number of them being left. Furthermore, he highlighted that the farmers in the area are also highly relied on raising their own good quality livestock to meet the demand for goat meat, as per the Guardian. “Wild harvest goat numbers are under pressure. They’re not going to come back. People harvested heavily over the past five years so, to meet the orders for goat meat, we need to run them in semi-managed or fully managed properties,” he added.

Marrakesh has been regarded as a "high growth early maturing buck"

Marrakesh was raised in Goodooga, near the Queensland border, at the Rangeland Red Stud. During the Cobar sale, he was numbered 17 and was regarded as a "high growth early maturing buck" with one of the "bigger" structures.

However, Mosely pointed out the fact that having the biggest structure does not necessarily signify the best in quality. However, he bought Marrakesh because he appeared to be in excellent health, large enough to demonstrate his great breeding and capacity to produce other high-quality goats. Mosely also stated that the goat is not so well nourished that he could not deal with the occasionally severe circumstances in western NSW.

Megan, Andrew's wife, said on their Etiwanda property's Facebook page that goats which the couple raise have been extremely nice to them over the years. Etiwanda is located approximately 80 kilometres south of Cobar and is usually used to grow sheep and cattle.

