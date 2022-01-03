In Australia, Man Attempts To Self-immolate Against PM Morrison's COVID Vaccine Mandate

A man hailing from Australia's Victoria poured gasoline on himself and tried to self immolate in public, New York Post reported citing local media reports. The man reportedly critically injured himself as he was upset with the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced by the government. According to a report by The Herald Sun, the Victorian man attempted the gruesome act in the Richmond section of Melbourne on the New Year at around 8 pm. The local news outlet stated that the man poured gasoline on himself and his car while screaming curses against the state of Victoria’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

While speaking to The Herald Sun, the witnesses asserted that the firefighters tried their best to douse the flames, but the man was engulfed in the flames completely. However, with the support from onlookers, officials secured the man and put him into an ambulance which transported him to a city-based hospital. "His skin was charring. He was on fire. His skin is stuck to my shirt. He was just off his face screaming about the vaccine mandates," a woman, who did not want to be identified, told The Herald Sun.

A spokesperson told the local media outlet that the victim was in a critical but stable condition. After the incident, the area was cordoned off, and customers at local shops and eateries were asked to remain inside. Meanwhile, when the local news outlet asked the authorities about the man, they reportedly denied revealing his identity. Notably, the gruesome act by the unidentified man came as the state government mandates people to present evidence of vaccination. The vaccine certificates are necessary to avail public gatherings such as entering bars, restaurants and movie theatres.

Morrison wanted to reset COVID rules

The foolhardy act came in response to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement seeking urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on testing sites. Morrison, during a press conference, said that the Omicron variant was a game-changer as it has overburdened the country health services within a month. Morrison added the new modus operandi needed to be "reset" at the earliest. "The new COVID variant demands us to embark a change of how we are managing the COVID-19, and we need to reset how we think about the pandemic, and how we manage ourselves and the things we need to do as governments," The Guardian quoted Australia's PM as saying. According to the proposed rule, people have to undergo mandatory PCR tests or isolate themselves on arrival from any foreign country. Morrison cited the change was necessary to cut long queues at testing centres. He also revealed that as of now, a person has to wait at least 72 to 96 hours to avail the test results.

Image: AP/Pixabay