In Australia, Pharmacists Recommend Annual COVID Booster Vaccines For 'foreseeable Future'

Australia's top pharmacists body, Pharmacy Guild made a major revelation that the country's populace will require coronavirus immunizations for several years. Annual booster shots, according to Pharmacy Guild president Trent Twomey, will be required for the 'foreseeable future' to protect Australians from the pandemic, ANI reported. "In time we will treat Covid like many other viruses that have been around for decades, and a Covid-19 shot will just be another element of the Australian vaccination program," Twomey was reported as saying by Nine Entertainment newspapers on Sunday.

He further added that the question is what booster is needed and how frequently it is required to get the booster shots, whether it's every six, nine, or 12 months. Those judgments must be founded on evidence and facts, and at the moment, it is an evolving arena, Trent Twomey said according to Nine Entertainment newspapers. Anyone in Australia who received their second coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago will be eligible for a third booster dose starting Monday.

According to a survey performed by the Pharmacy Guild, 57% of Australians who are vaccine skeptic cite long-term negative effects as a cause. These people are not inherently anti-vaxxers; rather, they are wary. We need to interact with these folks in a different way; it cannot be emotional; it must be factual, Twomey stated, reported by Nine Entertainment newspapers. According to the Department of Health, around 89.3% of Australians aged 16 and over have been administered with first dose of vaccine, and 80.5% have been fully immunised. Australia reported more than 1,400 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Sunday morning, as the country battles the third wave of infections. The majority of new cases were reported in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, which had 1,173 cases and nine deaths.

Pfizer Inc. claims its COVID-19 antiviral pill minimised hospitalisation and death risk

Pfizer Inc. said on Friday that its COVID-19 antiviral medication reduced hospitalisation and death risk in at-risk adults by 90%. According to the Associated Press, the accusations come as the company joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use coronavirus treatment to the market in the United States. Following the revelation, Pfizer indicated that it will contact the Food and Medicine Administration (FDA) and international regulators as soon as possible to obtain approval for the drug. If it is authorised, the pill will be offered under the brand name Paxlovid.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI