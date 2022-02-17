In Australia, Sydney Ocean Swim Cancelled After Shark Attack Kills Swimmer: Report

The famous Sydney ocean swim has been cancelled after a swimmer was fatally attacked on Wednesday, February 16, by a shark off the coast of Little Bay in Australia. The 'Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim' was scheduled to take place on February 21, but organisers have decided to cancel it due to the unfortunate incident. "The organising committee extends its condolences to the family of the swimmer who died so tragically," organisers stated, as per Nine News TV.

"After extensive consultation with Randwick Council and experienced senior Surf Life Saving professionals, we decided to cancel the 2022 swim to show respect for the departed soul and his family," the statement added. As per the report, the Malabar Magic Ocean Swim generates funds for the Rainbow Club, which helps teach over 1400 disabled children to swim each week. Despite the fact that the event is no longer taking place, it has already raised $128,000 (over Rs 96 lakh) for the organisation.

SMART drumlines installed on Sydney beaches

Following the shark attack, multiple SMART drumlines have been installed on Sydney beaches. The tragedy, which is Sydney's first in nearly 60 years and necessitated the closure of beaches from Sutherland Shire to Bondi, was likely caused by a great white shark, according to the Department of Primary Industries (DPI). The DPI claimed that at least six drumlines have been placed from Little Bay Beach to Long Bay.

Australia reported most unprovoked shark-related deaths last year

SMART drumlines are a non-lethal shark control method. When an animal is caught on the line, the drumlines, attached to the floor, convey a signal to officials. The team then reacts quickly to the SMART drumline signal in order to control the animal, according to the DPI. As per the International Shark Attack File, Australia had the most unprovoked shark-related deaths last year. It had reported three such deaths, followed by New Caledonia with two. Meanwhile, a single unprovoked deadly shark attack occurred in the United States, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)