In Australia's Sydney, Man Builds 18 Feet Wall For 'privacy'; Neighbours Irked

A man from Australia has built around 18.5 feet high fence as was bored during the lockdown in Sydney and is now at loggerheads with his neighbours over the construction. Ali revealed that he was bored and wanted privacy and he decided to build the “Great Wall of Chester Hill” at his house, reported 9Now. Reportedly, the fence which is around 5.65 metres high is three times the height of the average suburban fence.

Ali told 9Now that when he was at home during the lockdown, he decided to build a wall. He called the decision, “Covid brain explosion” and praised the fence which he has built at his house. He mentioned that the wall has been made with a steel frame and gum timber in design. He further revealed that he had decided to add a “nice feature” on the other side of the wall, however, he changed the plan as the neighbours did not like the fence.

Man builds 18.5 feet high wall

As per the report, Cumberland Council has received several complaints about the fence. Cumberland Council has reportedly issued notice to Ali for pulling down the construction in the next 14 days. Ali told 9Now that if he has to remove the structure, he would crane it down and seeks to sell it. Meanwhile, the neighbours of Ali have told The DailyMail that the construction of a fence blocks the sun.

Furthermore, the resident mentioned that earlier there were trees and it was nice, however, the resident is not too pleased with the fence. As per the Daily Mail report, neighbours further said that three large pine trees were in place of the fence, however, they were suddenly cut after lockdown had started in Sydney. Ali, however, contradicted them and mentioned that the trees were dying and needed to be chopped down.

Image: @Paladin_Community/Unsplash/Representative