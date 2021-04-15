'In Line With US': Australia To Withdraw Remaining Troops From Afghanistan By September

Australian PM Scott Morrison on April 15 announced that he will withdraw all remaining troops from Afghanistan by September this year. According to ANI, Australia currently has around 80 personnel deployed in Afghanistan. The latest announcement marks the end of Australia’s troops’ involvement in the Afghan conflict, which began when US forces launched their military offensive in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Over 39,000 Australians were deployed and 41 of them were killed during the decades-long conflict. PM Morrison even became emotional as he read out a list of Australians killed in the war in Afghanistan. He even said that “many more” were wounded mentally and physically and the country will be “dealing with the scars” of their service.

Morrison said, “Many more were wounded, some physically, other mentally and we’ll be dealing with the scars, both mental and physical, of their service for many many years”.

NATO and US’ Afghanistan exit

The Australian PM’s announcement comes after US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end America’s longest-running war. The US President on Wednesday announced that the US will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Biden, while delivering his remarks on the "Way Forward in Afghanistan" said, "The United States will begin our final withdrawal beginning on May 1 this year”.

Stating that the US will use all tools at its disposal to respond to any potential Taliban attack on the US forces or partners, the US President said, "The Taliban should know that if they attack us as we draw down we will defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal." Biden further mentioned that he will ask other countries to step up support for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the alliance will also gradually withdraw forces from Afghanistan along with the United States. According to AP, Stoltenberg made the announcement at a news conference following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

(With inputs from ANI)