In Pics | Australia Welcomes New Year 2022 With Spectacular Fireworks At Sydney Harbour

Australia displayed its renowned fireworks show from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The firework displays are televised nationally.
Several netizens captured the spectacular visuals of the fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations commenced in Sydney.
As per AP, hours before the celebrations began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney.
Some fireworks were let off early in the evening to give younger children a preview of the centrepiece of festivities.