In Pics | Australia Welcomes New Year 2022 With Spectacular Fireworks At Sydney Harbour

Australia kickstarted their New Year celebration as they displayed their annual firework display at Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Fengyen Chiu
New Year's Eve in Sydney
1/6
Image: AP

Australia kickstarted its New Year's Eve celebrations amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. 

New Year's Eve in Sydney
2/6
Image: AP

Australia displayed its renowned fireworks show from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The firework displays are televised nationally.

New Year's Eve in Sydney
3/6
Image: Twitter/@DelMody

Several netizens captured the spectacular visuals of the fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations commenced in Sydney. 

New Year's Eve in Sydney
4/6
Image: Twitter/@DelMody

As per AP, hours before the celebrations began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. 

New Year's Eve in Sydney
5/6
Image: Twitter/@photosSMH

Some fireworks were let off early in the evening to give younger children a preview of the centrepiece of festivities. 

New Year's Eve in Sydney
6/6
Image: Twitter/@nickinnocent

Sydney New Year's Eve is an annual event held every New Year's Eve,  its main events are two pyrotechnic displays: the 9 pm Family Fireworks and the Midnight Fireworks. 

