In Pics: Australian ‘fairytale Wedding’ With Unfortunate Ending After Bus Crashes

Ten people died in the crash after a bus flipped on its side at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta at about 11.30 pm on Sunday. 

Saumya joshi
Australia bus crash
1/10
Image: AP

Australia bus crash
2/10
Image: AP

Police inspect the bus, carrying wedding guests, on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia. 

Australia bus crash
3/10
Image: AP

After a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a statement at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday. 

Australia bus crash
4/10
Image: AP

Assistant Commissioner Tracey Chapman addresses the media in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley. 

Australia bus crash
5/10
Image: AP

A couple places flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in which multiple were killed north of Sydney, Australia.

Australia bus crash
6/10
Image: AP

The people on the bus were travelling to their accommodation in Singleton after celebrating a wedding at Wandin Valley Estate in Lovedale, about 10km from the site of the crash. 

Australia bus crash
7/10
Image: AP

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was arrested. A crime scene has been declared at the site of the crash. 

Australia bus crash
8/10
Image: AP

Emergency workers stand at a roadblock near the town of Greta, Australia, following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley. 

Australia bus crash
9/10
Image: AP

The bus was owned by Linq, a company that operates group charter services for weddings in the region. The company has 30 years of experience in the industry. 

Australia bus crash
10/10
Image: AP

A number of roads were closed near the site of the crash on Monday, with police expecting investigations to take some time. 

