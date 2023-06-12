In Pics: Australian ‘fairytale Wedding’ With Unfortunate Ending After Bus Crashes

Quick links:
Ten people died in the crash after a bus flipped on its side at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.
Police inspect the bus, carrying wedding guests, on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia.
After a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a statement at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday.
Assistant Commissioner Tracey Chapman addresses the media in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley.
A couple places flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in which multiple were killed north of Sydney, Australia.
The people on the bus were travelling to their accommodation in Singleton after celebrating a wedding at Wandin Valley Estate in Lovedale, about 10km from the site of the crash.
The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was arrested. A crime scene has been declared at the site of the crash.
Emergency workers stand at a roadblock near the town of Greta, Australia, following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley.
The bus was owned by Linq, a company that operates group charter services for weddings in the region. The company has 30 years of experience in the industry.