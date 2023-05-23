Last Updated:

In Pics: 'The Boss' PM Modi Receives Raucous Welcome With 20,000 Fans At Sydney Stadium

“Prime Minister Modi is the Boss,” Albanese added, using singer Bruce Springsteen's nickname as he hailed the humongous turnout at the event.

Australia
 
PM Modi in Sydney
PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by around 20,000 cheering fans, many chanting “Modi,” at a Sydney stadium on Tuesday during his second visit to Australia.

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi shared the stage with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as humongous turnout cheered ahead of his address.

PM Modi in Sydney
Australian PM unveiled a "Little India" plaque that would be installed at Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, which is inhabited by a large Indian community and is a hub of Indian culture. 

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi told the audience he expected trade between the two countries will double in the next five years.

PM Modi in Sydney
“Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi in Sydney
He added, ties "haven’t grown through diplomacy. The real strength is the Indians living in Australia."

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi is the only leader of QUAD nations to continue with his scheduled visit to Australia after US President Joe Biden pulled out of a planned meeting. 

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi said he wants to take India’s relationship with Australia to the “next level,” including closer defense and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi in Sydney
Australia's PM said that million-strong Indian community had "brought our country benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture". "I'm proud that you have made Australia your home."

PM Modi in Sydney
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India's premier "the boss." 

PM Modi in Sydney
India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner, with two-way exchange of goods and services valued at 46.5 billion Australian dollars ($31 billion) last year.

PM Modi in Sydney
Australia is eager to increase trade with India as a means of diversifying from China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. Australian efforts to improve trade with India have gained urgency. 

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi in Australia met with celebrities including singer Guy Sebastian who said it was an incredible honour to meet PM. His mother hails from Kanpur. 

PM Modi in Sydney
Albanese also noted that the last time he saw someone on the stage was American music legend Bruce Springsteen and that he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi got. 

PM Modi in Sydney
Albanese told the capacity crowd, “last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got."

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected.

PM Modi in Sydney
He arrived in Sydney on Monday night from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi clicked selfies and greeted the crowd after he concluded his speech. 

PM Modi in Sydney
A skywriter had earlier emblazoned the sky over Sydney with the message “Welcome Modi” in an indication of the city’s enthusiasm about the 72-year-old Indian leader’s visit.

