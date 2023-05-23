In Pics: 'The Boss' PM Modi Receives Raucous Welcome With 20,000 Fans At Sydney Stadium

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by around 20,000 cheering fans, many chanting “Modi,” at a Sydney stadium on Tuesday during his second visit to Australia.
PM Modi shared the stage with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as humongous turnout cheered ahead of his address.
Australian PM unveiled a "Little India" plaque that would be installed at Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, which is inhabited by a large Indian community and is a hub of Indian culture.
PM Modi told the audience he expected trade between the two countries will double in the next five years.
“Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” PM Modi said.
He added, ties "haven’t grown through diplomacy. The real strength is the Indians living in Australia."
PM Modi is the only leader of QUAD nations to continue with his scheduled visit to Australia after US President Joe Biden pulled out of a planned meeting.
PM Modi said he wants to take India’s relationship with Australia to the “next level,” including closer defense and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Australia's PM said that million-strong Indian community had "brought our country benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture". "I'm proud that you have made Australia your home."
India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner, with two-way exchange of goods and services valued at 46.5 billion Australian dollars ($31 billion) last year.
Australia is eager to increase trade with India as a means of diversifying from China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. Australian efforts to improve trade with India have gained urgency.
PM Modi in Australia met with celebrities including singer Guy Sebastian who said it was an incredible honour to meet PM. His mother hails from Kanpur.
Albanese also noted that the last time he saw someone on the stage was American music legend Bruce Springsteen and that he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi got.
Albanese told the capacity crowd, “last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got."
PM Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected.
He arrived in Sydney on Monday night from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.