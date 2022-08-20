India And Australia Conclude Maritime Exercise Near Perth; Assert 'Bridges Of Friendship'

The Indian navy on Saturday concluded the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with Royal Australian Navy. Together with HMAS Anzac, INS Sumedha took part in the exercise, reiterating the close ties and strong interoperability between the navies of the nations. During the exercise, the two forces conducted cross-deck helicopter landing, tactical manoeuvres and a farewell steam past. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “#Bridges of Friendship grow stronger”.

The INS Sumedha of the Indian Navy was docked in Australia's Perth, on Monday, August 15 to commemorate India's 76th Independence Day. A flag-hoisting ceremony aboard the ship in the presence of veterans and Australian Defense Force commanders was organised to honour the spirit of independence on that day.

INS Sumedha used for variety of tasks both independently and in support of fleet operations

Furthermore, INS Sumedha has been sent to the South Eastern Indian Ocean as a part of the operational deployment of the Indian Navy. She is a participant in the Indian Navy's plan to raise the "Tiranga" underneath the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative on every continent (apart from Antarctica).

An indigenously constructed naval offshore patrol vessel, INS Sumedha is used for a variety of tasks both independently and in support of Fleet Operations. She is a component of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, which is stationed in Visakhapatnam, and she is operated by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Comma, ANI reported.

In addition to this, the INS Sumedha's visit highlights India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), as well as the shared goals of the two nations to maintain peace in the maritime sphere and the Indian Navy's dedication to fostering goodwill and enhancing cooperation with friendly maritime nations.

According to the report, it is in line with the Joint Guidance that the heads of both fleets issued in August 2021 and it supports the two countries' "2020 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

India-Australia ties

India and Australia share close connections with each other and have many similarities that may be used as a basis for increased collaboration and complex contact, along the lines of what India has established with other Western nations. Since India's economic reforms in the 1990s, the connection has strengthened and become more significant, and it has advanced quickly in all sectors - commerce, energy and mining, science and technology, information technology, education, and defence, according to a statement from Minister of External Affairs.

India and Australia's defence cooperation has increased significantly in recent years. A Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on Defence Cooperation have been signed by the two nations. Notably, regular Naval, Air Force, and Army talks, combined naval exercises, as well as frequent exchanges at each other's training facilities and seminars are just a few of the many interactions that take place among the nations.