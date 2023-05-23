Last Updated:

'India, Australia Relation Is Beyond 3Cs, 3Ds Or 3Es', Avers PM Modi In Australia

PM Modi in Australia spoke about the relation between India and Australia, and said it is not only confined to 3Cs, 3Ds, or 3Es and is much beyond that.

Abheet Sajwan
PM in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the historic community event at Sydney Olympic Park spoke about the relationship between India and Australia, and said it is not only confined to 3Cs, 3Ds, or 3Es, but it is much beyond that.

He said, "Earlier, it was said that India and Australia's relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora, and Dosti'. Some people also said that our relationship depends on 'Energy, the Economy, and Education'. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect."

 

MasterChef helping in getting the relations firm 

He said that it is not just cricket and films that bring both nations together, but even 'MasterChef' is also working to deepen the alliance. PM Modi said, "It's not only cricket and film that bind India and Australia together, but now MasterChef is also binding India and Australia together."

PM Modi speaks to people of Indian diaspora

Speaking about the people of the Indian diaspora in the country, PM Modi said the mutual trust and respect between India and Australia have not developed just due to the diplomatic relations but also because of the Indians living there.

PM Modi said, "Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia."

PM Modi on how Yoga connects India, Australia

He also spoke about Yoga and how it has helped people from both countries to connect. The PM said, "Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now."

