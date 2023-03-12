'India Has Changed...': Australian PM Reminisces About Backpacking In India In 1991

Australian Prime Minsiter Anthony Albanese, who recently concluded his four-day trip to India shared a series of tweet about his experience in the subcontinent stating that he the "warmth of the Indian people is as strong as ever" while revealing that he had backpacked in India back in 1991 and that "India has changed a lot since".

Albanese arrived on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at the start of a four-day visit to India. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. Albanese later attended a cultural event related to the Holi festival, at the state governor’s residence.

India has changed a lot since I was a backpacker here in 1991.



During his trip, India was referred to as Australia's "top-tier security partner" by Albanese. He said that his government's commitment to putting India at the centre of Australia's strategy for the Pacific and beyond is reflected in his visit to India. He said this after boarding INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, in Mumbai.

"For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity. And there has never been a point in our country's history where we've had such a strong strategic alignment which has been reinforced by my current visit to India and will be reinforced further by Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the Quad leaders meeting," the Australian PM said.

PM Modi, Albanese deliver joint address in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi also broke his silence on the rampant attacks by pro-Khalistani forces on Hindu temples across Australia. "I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them," he said.

As PM Modi concluded his part of the speech, Albanese took over to spill details of the elaborate talks the two leaders held today. "Today, PM Modi and I agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Co-operation Agreement as soon as possible. I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year," he said, adding that "We also discussed Exercise Malabar which Australia is honoured to host this year."

Albanese in USA next

Australian PM Albanese said he plans to meet with US President Joe Biden in the United States following his trip to India, amid speculation the leaders will make an announcement about Australia’s plans to build nuclear-powered submarines. Albanese gave few details of the US trip, saying there would be further announcements about the arrangements.

UK officials said Wednesday that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with Biden and Albanese in San Diego on Monday for talks on Australia’s procurement of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS defense agreement among the three nations.