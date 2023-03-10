India Is Australia's 'top-tier Security Partner': Australia PM Anthony Albanese

India has been referred to as Australia's "top-tier security partner" by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia. He said that his government's commitment to putting India at the centre of Australia's strategy for the Pacific and beyond is reflected in his visit to India. He said this after boarding INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, in Mumbai.

"For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity. And there has never been a point in our country's history where we've had such a strong strategic alignment which has been reinforced by my current visit to India and will be reinforced further by Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the Quad leaders meeting," the Australian PM said.

India and Australia committeed to rules-based international order, says PM Albanese

Albanese further said: "In a short period of time, we both depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for our trade and for our economic well-being. And we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous."

Albanese sat inside the LCA Tejas on board INS Vikrant as Indian Navy commanders exchanged information about the indigenous aircraft carrier. He added that Australia would be the first country to hold Exercise Malabar. In August, India will take part in Australia's "Talisman Sabre" exercise for the first time.

A "great privilege", in his words, was to welcome the Indian Navy to Australia in August. "I am pleased to announce formally aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant that later this year Australia will host 'Exercise Malabar' for the very first time," the Australian PM said.

"I'm very honoured to be here today on the newly commissioned Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant, my visit reflects my government's commitment to place India at the heart of Australia's approach to India both Pacific and beyond.

'One such person is my friend, Prime Minister Modi', says Albanese

"Whilst here, I have had the great pleasure of meeting with the talented and highly professional men and women of India's Navy. What lifts defence relationships to new levels is the resolve and foresight of those who see the relationship not just for what it is, but for what it could be. One such person is my friend, Prime Minister Modi," Albanese said while interacting with media persons after boarding INS Vikrant.

The Australian PM hailed PM Modi for his "dedication to driving forward our defence and security partnership which is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together".

He stated that both countries are steadfastly committed to the rule-based system of international law. "For the first time in November, we conducted complex and sophisticated exercises in Indo-Pacific endeavour and Exercise Austrahind. This was capped off by Exercise Malabar where we bolstered our military interoperability with India alongside close partners Japan and the United States," Albanese said.

"More important than these statistics is the sheer complexity and high-end nature of our military engagements which is unprecedented. I predict that 2023 will be busier than ever for our defence cooperation," he added.

The first Australia-India General Rawat Defense Officer Exchange Program, which is now taking place in India, was also discussed by Albanese. He said, "This pioneering exchange program created by Prime Minister Modi will ensure our defence personnel develop the familiarity and trust that underpins a close and long-lasting relationship."

India and Australia celebrate 75 years of relationship

Albanese is in India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India and Australia's relationship. The last test match for the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy was watched on the first day at the Narendra Modi stadium by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian colleague Albanese. At the event, PM Modi greeted his Australian colleague. Before the game began, both prime ministers completed a lap of honour across the enormous sports venue to applause from the crowd in honour of the 75-year relationship between Australia and India.

As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry.



Anthony Albanese arrived in Delhi for talks on moving the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward after engagements in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, according to a tweet from Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi. Albanese was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh at the Delhi airport.