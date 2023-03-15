Indian Consulate In Australia Shut Down: How Khalistan Elements Threaten India's Security

An Indian consulate in Australia had to shut down, due to the threat posed by Khalistani extremists. The consulate, an honorary one, is located near Swann Road in Brisbane's Taringa suburb. The consulate had to shut down because Khalistani extremists blocked the entrance. Queensland Police has said that the gathering was unauthorised.

A Queensland resident, Parvinder Singh, was forced to reschedule his appointment at the Indian Consulate due to issues with obtaining his child's Overseas Citizen of Indian card. The matter was compounded by the presence of protesters accommodated on a bus from the Brisbane Sikh Temple, according to reports from Australia Today. In response to the situation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated during a press conference in New Delhi on March 11th that his country will not tolerate extremist actions or attacks on religious buildings. He emphasised that such behaviour against Hindu temples has no place in Australia.

This isn't the 1st attack

This isn't the first time that India's consulate is facing a threat from religious extremists. On the evening of February 21, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked the Honorary Consulate of India located on Swann Road in the Taringa neighborhood of Brisbane, according to an earlier report from Australia Today. The following day, Archana Singh, the honorary consul of India in Brisbane, arrived to find a Khalistan flag flying outside the building.

Singh promptly notified the Queensland Police, who searched the Honorary Consulate of India for potential threats and removed the flag. The incident has sparked concern over the safety and security of diplomatic missions in Australia, particularly in light of rising tensions between India and Khalistan supporters.

Khalistani extremism, a security threat

The Khalistan movement traces its roots back to the 1970s, when some Sikhs in India began to demand a separate state for themselves within India. The movement gained momentum in the 1980s, leading to violent clashes with Indian authorities and culminating in the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by Sikh extremists in 1984. Despite the Indian government's efforts to quell the movement, Khalistan supporters have continued to agitate for a separate state, often with support from Sikh diaspora communities in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The Khalistan movement poses a threat to India's security for several reasons. First, it has the potential to fuel inter-ethnic tensions within India, particularly between Sikhs and Hindus. This can lead to violence and instability, as seen in the 1980s and early 1990s when Khalistan supporters carried out a series of bombings and assassinations across India.

Second, the movement has received support from extremist groups with ties to Pakistan, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. These groups have carried out terrorist attacks in India in the past, and their involvement in the Khalistan movement raises concerns about the potential for cross-border terrorism.

Third, the movement has the potential to undermine India's territorial integrity, as Khalistan supporters seek to establish a separate state within India. This could lead to further demands for secession from other ethnic groups in India, posing a threat to the country's stability and sovereignty.

A look at past actions of Khalistani terrorists

The Khalistan movement was responsible for several terrorist acts in the 1980s and 1990s, including bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings. One of the most notable acts of terrorism associated with the Khalistan movement was the bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985, which killed all 329 passengers and crew on board. The attack was carried out by Khalistani terrorists in Canada.

Other terrorist acts associated with the Khalistan movement include the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, the bombing of the Indian embassy in Canada in 1985, the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984, and the killing of several politicians and police officers in Punjab.