Indian Diaspora Awaits Eagerly As PM Modi Expected To Arrive In Australia Soon

Indian diaspora awaits eagerly as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Australia later today. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a statement, said that he is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi where he will also meet more than 20,000 supporters at a public rally. A community event is organised in Sydney to celebrate the dynamic, cultural and diverse Indian diaspora residing in Australia.

PM Modi's visit to the country is building on Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit that was held in March this year, the Australian government said in a statement, adding that the two counterparts will continue the discussions held at the recent G7 Summit as well as Quad Leaders' meet in Hiroshima, Japan. Prime Minister is departing from Papua New Guinea after attending the FIPIC Summit III.

Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), is also organising an event for the community reception to honour Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Australia. The reception has been arranged in coordination with the Australia-based Welcome Partner Organisations and local volunteers. In an official statement, the Australian government noted that PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will discuss bilateral trade and investment as well as explore ways to bolster the trade between the two countries by implementing the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. The two counterparts will also focus on boosting renewable energy, people-to-people links, security & defence cooperation, and maritime security, as well as share the commitment to establish a secure, stable, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Australian business leaders and hold discussions on ways to boost the trade and investment ties with Canberra by taking vision from the Australia-India CEO forum that was held in Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi will be in Australia from May 22-24. His visit comes despite the cancellation of the Quad summit as New Delhi is looking to bolster the bilateral relationship with Canberra.