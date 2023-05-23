'Indian Diaspora Real Power For Mutual Trust And Respect Between India-Australia': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the community event in Sydney lauded the Indian community and called them the real power behind the strengthening of India and Australia's relationship. Prime Minister Modi clarified that there was a time when the relationship between both nations was defined by diplomatic relations which were 3Cs, 3Es and 3Ds but in reality, the sole reason for the mutual trust and mutual respect is Indian diasporas residing in Australia.

PM Modi said, "There was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was 3Ds Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! When it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education."

#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, "Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia." pic.twitter.com/C1Sa0Tlrmh — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

"But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E. The strongest and biggest foundations of this relationship actually are Mutual trust and mutual respect and the real reason behind this is INDIAN DIASPORA."

The Indian Ocean connects us: PM Modi

Retreating the deep friendship with Australia, PM Modi stated, "No matter what the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, the Indian Ocean connects us. No matter whether different lifestyles are there in both countries, Yoga connects us."

He further added, "Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now Tennis and Movies form other connecting bridges. Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now."