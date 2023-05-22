Indian Envoy Applauds Australian Authorities' Response To Hindu Temple Vandalism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in Sydney, Australia as he enters the final leg of his three-nation tour. Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra highlighted the potential areas of discussion between the Indian Head of State and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

The High Commissioner highlighted the vandalisation of Hindu temples and action taken by the local authorities. He said, "We are seeing great responsiveness from the Australian authorities to our concerns. We are confident that they will go after those who violate the law and indulge in these hate crimes. I am quite confident that going forward, we will see a better situation."

PM Modi departed for Sydney on Monday following a significant visit to Papua New Guinea. In PNG, he co-hosted the 3rd FIPIC summit. This visit was part of his three-country tour, which began with his important attendance at the G7 summit and a QUAD meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. Before returning to India, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese as well.

Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Palau bestow honours on Modi

Papua New Guinea has bestowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' honour for his advocacy of unity among Pacific Island nations and his leadership in the Global South. Notably, only a select few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have been conferred with this prestigious award.

Palau conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Palauan tool ‘Ebakl’. Ebakl holds important significance in Palauan society as a symbol of leadership and wisdom: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of Palau honoured PM Narendra Modi with ‘Ebakl’.

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of the nation by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. PM says, "...This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations..."