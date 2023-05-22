PM Modi Might Discuss Hindu Temple Vandalism In Australia: Indian Envoy

On May 22, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra appreciated Australian authorities for their "great responsiveness" on the vandalism of Hindu temples. Further, he asserted, "he is confident to see a better situation", reported ANI. The statement by the Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra came during an interview with ANI. It is to be noted that, PM Modi is currently airborne and schedule to visit Australia on May 22. He will be the guest of the Australian government for two days, May 22-24.

The Indian High Commissioner to Australia said, "We are seeing great responsiveness from the Australian authorities to our concerns. We are confident that they will go after those who violate the law and indulge in these hate crimes. I am quite confident that going forward, we will see a better situation."

As PM Modi will be reaching Sydney, Australia, the issue of vandalism might be on the table for discussion, as per the statement made by the Indian envoy, reported ANI. When asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese would talk about the issue of vandalism of Hindu temples, Vohra said, "Vandalism of Hindu temples has been a concern in India and he has also raised a concern with Australian PM Anthony Albanese when he came to India. And we received a response from him as well."

It is to be noted that when Australian PM Anthony Albanese visited India in March, he reiterated that Australia will act with "full force" to prevent attacks against Hindu temples. The issue has been raised by PM Modi in the Hyderabad House where the two sides held a formal dialogue, as per MEA press release. In the meeting that took place in March, Modi asserted that the attacks on Hindu temples in Australia had "worried" India. However, Albanese had given assurance to PM Modi of taking "every action through our police and also our security agencies," to "make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law".

"I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people's faith. That we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we've seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia. We're a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity," said the Australian PM.

In the past few months, the attacks on the Hindu temple have increased. In March, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was attacked. Earlier, in January, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was also vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti. A week before the above incident, on January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia's Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.