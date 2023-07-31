Indian-origin Teenager And His Two Friends Robbed, Stabbed In Melbourne

In a harrowing incident, a 16-year-old Indian-origin boy was ambushed and stabbed in Melbourne on his birthday. He was along with his two friends when the incident occurred. The boy became the victim of an unprovoked attack while he was playing basketball, according to reports. The stabbing incident took place in Tarneit City. Rhyan Singh and his two friends were ambushed by a gang armed with machetes and were violently attacked, according to the Australian TV Channel 7News. He was attacked on the ribs, arms, hand, and back, and was hit in the back of his head. A friend of the 16-year-old was also stabbed, according to Victoria police.

About seven to eight members gang charged at the boys and demanded that they hand over their mobile phones. The perpetrators asked Rhyan to hand over his new Nike Air Jordan sneakers, which, it is believed, he was given as a gift by a family member. The boy and his friends were engrossed playing basketball in Tarneit and Rhyan was later scheduled to attend a celebratory family dinner. The boy was an aspiring cricketer.

"An altercation occurred and the youths were stabbed a number of times before the offenders left the scene," Australia Today reported. "(It's) not fair ... we were planning for his birthday," the network quoted Rhyan's mother Sushma Manandhar as saying.

Last week, an Indian-origin man was fatally stabbed in a park in an eastern England town, and a 16-year-old boy was charged with the murder. As per the UK police, the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is a minor, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court after he was charged with the murder of Ashish Sachdev Nahar in the UK. Bedfordshire Police officers found 25-year-old Nahar with stab injuries and assault marks at Jubilee Park in Bedford. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead after he arrived. A post-mortem was conducted and it was found that the cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart. The police said the perpetrator was charged with the murder.