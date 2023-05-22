Indians Greet, Hand Souvenirs And Gifts To PM Modi As He Arrives At Sydney, Australia

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 22 arrived in Australia where he was greeted by the Indian diaspora at the airport and was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell. Chants of "Har Har Modi" engulfed as the Indian nationals handed souvenirs and gifts to the PM as he arrived in the commonwealth nation. The visit is a part of his three-nation tour to spearhead India's influence as an emerging global power. Prime Minister landed in Australia on the third and final leg of his tour after winding up Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Pacific Islands.

“PM Modi has given India a new identity. We are excited and looking forward to meeting him. This is a lifetime opportunity for us,” members of the Indian diaspora told news agency ANI.

PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with PM Albanese; address at sold-out 20,000-seat stadium

Prime Minister in Australia will hold a bilateral meeting with Premier Anthony Albanese as well as address the Indian nationals at a sold-out 20,000-seat stadium. Ahead of Prime Minister's visit, the Australian Prime Minister in a statement said, "I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year." Furthermore, Albanese added that Australia and India "share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision."

Australian Prime Minister continued that as friends and partners of India, the relationship between the two nations "has never been closer." Albanese noted that he looks forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that he was cancelling the QUAD summit after US President Joe Biden had to postpone his visit to Australia due to the debt-ceiling talks in Washington. The QUAD Leaders’ Summit was to be attended by Albanese, PM Modi, US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The Quad meeting had been scheduled for May 24.

“The Quad is an important body and we want to make sure that it occurs at leadership level and we’ll be having that discussion over the weekend,” Albanese said.

In Australia, Prime Minister will attend a public event at Homebush at the Olympic site in Sydney and interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, as well as address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23, the MEA said on Tuesday. "I look forward to welcoming him to Sydney," Albanese told ABC Radio in Brisbane. “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," he added, referring to China's aggressive behaviour in the region in an effort to enhance its geopolitical footprint and influence.