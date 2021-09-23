International Day Of Languages 2021: Australian PM Morrison Posts Message In 'Auslan'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent out a video message in the native sign language of the country, Auslan, to mark the International Day of Sign Languages on September 23. As per the text accompanied with Morrison’s video, in Auslan, the Australian PM said, “Hi my name is ScoMo. How good is Auslan! Thank you to all the Auslan interpreters for your hardwork during COVID-19. I encourage everyone to learn to learn Auslan. Happy International Day of Sign Languages!”

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed every year on September 23 and is meant to celebrate the unique visual-manual communication across the globe that enables hearing of deaf and hearing impaired. In the caption along with the short video clip, Morrison wrote on its official Instagram account, “To show my support for our deaf community, I had another go at doing a message in Auslan, which I recorded last week. It’s harder than the amazing Auslan interpreters make it look[sic]."

"I need to keep practicing but today is all about having a go so I encourage all Australians to learn some Auslan and give it a try. Thank you also to the Deaf Society and Deaf Services for the great work they do,” he added.

International Day of Sign Languages Theme

According to the United Nations (UN), the International Day of Sign Languages provides a “unique opportunity” to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users. The theme for this year, as declared by the World Federation of the Deaf, is “We Sign For Human Rights.” The theme for International Day for Sign Languages is to highlight how every individual “can work together hand in hand to promote the recognition of our right to use sign languages in all areas of life.” As per the World Federation of the Deaf, presently there are over 70 million deaf people across the globe, out of which, over 80 per cent of them live in developing countries. Millions of people use more than 300 different sign languages.

(Image: @scottmorrisonmp/Twitter)