Jaishankar Calls QUAD Meet 'long & Productive', Reaffirms PM Modi's Vision Of Indo-Pacific

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, who delivered remarks alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and foreign ministers in Melbourne during the fourth QUAD talks on Friday, said that he had a “long and productive day in Melbourne.” Jaishankar iterated that he was “impressed by the progress” made during the landmark talks with his counterparts from Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD or QUAD) that includes India, Australia, US, and Japan.

EAM S Jaishankar also thanked for Australian foreign minister Marise Payne “for excellent arrangements” during the summit. He also thanked his counterparts Australian Labor Party MP Anthony Albanese, and Senator Penny Wong for demonstrating “strong bipartisan support for deepening the partnership with India.” India’s Foreign Minister also appreciated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for meeting with QUAD foreign ministers collectively. “His insights and thoughts were valuable,” the EAM said.

A long and productive day in Melbourne. Just finished the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Impressed by the progress we have made.



Thank FM @MarisePayne for excellent arrangements. Heading for the press conference.

Appreciate that PM @ScottMorrisonMP met the Quad FMs collectively before we began talks. His insights and thoughts were valuable.



We are focused on the early and effective realization of our Leaders' vision.

Thank @AlboMP and @SenatorWong for the exchange of views on our ties.



Gratified at the strong bipartisan support for deepening the partnership with India.

India focused on 'effective realisation of our leader [PM Modi’s] vision': EAM

While Jaishankar had iterated before the key meet that QUAD dialogue was a brilliant opportunity for partner nations to review the progress made since the last ministerial summit, he affirmed to Australia, the QUAD host country that India has been focused on the “early and effective realisation of our leader [Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s] vision.”

“A part of the reason why I think QUAD has worked so well is because our bilateral relations [between India and Australia] have been very strong. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in QUAD as well,” EAM S Jaishankar, said at 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia.

“We simply can't do it without partnerships,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed, acknowledging India’s valuable contribution in vaccine distribution as the alliance collectively delivered an estimated 79 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken also commended India’s participation in India’s commitment to producing 1 billion doses more by the end of 2022.

“Our four nations met for the first time after the 2004 Tsunami to help the Indo-Pacific region. Today, when the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during his first in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit in Washington DC last year in September.

QUAD leaders had also lauded India’s leadership role as it decided to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines, including to COVAX, and finance half of the total 1 million doses that were produced for the QUAD in 2021. Australia meanwhile pledged to deliver $212 million in grant aid to purchase vaccines for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, and Japan made a commitment to purchase $3.3 billion doses via its COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan.

India’s EAM Jaishankar on Feb 11 reaffirmed India’s relationship with Australia, which he stressed was “becoming much closer” as India's strength and interests continued to grow in the Indo-Pacific region.